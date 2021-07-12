Bella Hadid Stuns in Schiaparelli Gown at Cannes Premiere

Bella Hadid has brought the drama to the red carpet in one of the most stunning high-fashion looks of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival so far. The model wore an avant-garde gown from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection, designed by Daniel Roseberry, to the premiere of Tre Piani (Three Floors).

The form-fitting black wool dress had a neckline that cut under Bella’s chest, which was covered by a gold-dipped necklace in the shape of the bronchi passageway of the lungs, adorned with rhinestones.

Samir Hussein.

Bella sported dramatic makeup with her hair in a high bun. She accessorized the look with large ruby ​​drop earrings and a ruby ​​ring.

Bella has been serving gorgeous looks for the past week of the film festival. She wore a white vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown with a black sheer veil train to Cannes’s opening night, and she later donned a white and black Lanvin mini-dress for the Chopard dinner.

The model has also made waves for hinting at a new romance by posting a pic of herself getting close with art director Marc Kalman on Instagram.

“Time of my life ⏳🫀🍾 Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹,” she captioned the post.

Quinci LeGardye Quinci LeGardye is an LA-based freelance writer who covers culture, politics, and mental health through a Black feminist lens.

