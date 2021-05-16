Bella Hadid publishes a message of support for Palestine – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The violence that is currently being experienced in the Gaza Strip has left irreparable damage to the population and cities and the attacks between Israelis and Palestinians have intensified in the last few hours.

That is why the international model Bella Hadid used her social networks to defend her origin, which comes from Palestine, where her family is from.

Isabella Khair Hadid, real name of the former Victoria’s Secret angel, uploaded different images where she refers to the struggle and protests that have been held to demand the liberation of her people, and among the most notable is the photo of the wedding of his grandparents whom he calls Teta and Jido.

“I love my family, I love my heritage, I love Palestine. I will stand firm to keep your hope for a better land in my heart. A better world for our people and the people around them. They can never erase our history. History is history! ”He wrote.

She explains that after the union of Khairiah Daher Hadid and Anwar Hadid, in 1941 in Nazareth, her family has gone through some difficult moments such as when with 8 children under the age of 15, their grandparents were taken from their home in Palestine in 1948 and they became refugees in Syria, Lebanon and then Tunisia.

Hadid participated Saturday night in a march in support of Palestine in Brooklyn, New York, where he was seen wearing a shemagh (a traditional Palestinian headscarf) and carrying the flag of the Middle Eastern nation.

“The way my heart feels… To be around so many beautiful, intelligent, respectful, caring, kind and generous Palestinians all in one place… It feels whole! We are a rare breed! Palestine is free until Palestine is free! P.S. The Palestinian trickle is real, ”he wrote.