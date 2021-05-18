Bella Hadid joined the protests in favor of the Palestinians

Israel’s plans in the face of escalating violence 6:29

(CNN) – Bella Hadid made it clear this weekend where her support lies when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The model shared photos and videos on her Instagram account participating in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York City.

The deadly conflict between Israel and the Palestinians has escalated for more than a week. Hadid’s father, real estate businessman Mohamed Hadid, is of Palestinian descent.

The way my heart feels […] Being around so many beautiful, smart, respectful, caring, kind and generous Palestinians all in one place […] It feels complete! We are a rare breed! “Says Hadid in the post on Instagram. “Palestine is free until Palestine is free!”

Protests took place around the world, including in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, and other parts of the United States.

Hadid also shared a photo of a protest in London from four years ago.

“I am with my Palestinian brothers and sisters, I will protect and support them to the best of my ability. I LOVE YOU ”, the legend said in part. “I’m sorry. And I cry for you ».