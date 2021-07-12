Bella Hadid introduces her new boyfriend, Marc Kalman for the first time

They were seen kissing on the French Riviera. It is about a graphic designer who has worked with different celebrities like Travis Scott.

The model Bella Hadid She has finally made her boyfriend public. The couple were spotted on the French Riviera where they took a boat ride and were photographed kissing tenderly.

In recent days, the model posted a photo on her Instagram account, where she has earned more than 44 million followers.

In the post, she is seen kissing a man in a blurred image that does not have any information on the identity of the young man.

After the publication, the romance of the model aroused the interest of her followers.

“The best moment of my life. Healthy, working and loved “he wrote in the description of the post.

In it, the young woman posted several photographs of her crowning her with a sweet kiss with her boyfriend.

After several comments from celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Adut Akech Bior, Vittoria Ceretti and Gigi Hadid supporting her in their relationship, we finally learned the identity of the man who stole Bella’s heart.

It’s about the graphic designer and art director Marc kalman, who is recognized in the media for having worked with renowned figures such as Travis Scott.

The young designer has worked on album covers and created productions such as Made Fashion Week for Milk Studio.

In recent months, the young man has worked with the model in some campaigns, although beyond the workplace, it was love that brought them together.

After her separation with singer The Weekend in 2019, Bella had not returned to formalize any relationship.

Although apparently, this time he felt confident that things are going more than well.

After attending Fashion Week and giving her presence at the Cannes Film Festival accompanied by Kalman, Bella is very much in love.

The young woman has enjoyed spending time with her partner and shows that she is in the best moment of her professional career and also her personal life.

