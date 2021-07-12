Bella Hadid introduced her new boyfriend on Instagram



After his definitive separation from the singer The Weeknd, who now would have started a surprising idyll with Angelina Jolie, the model Bella Hadid He did not hesitate to retreat to a discreet background to at least divert attention from his last and extinct sentimental stage with the music star, who did not stop generating unnecessary debates on social networks.

But the truth is that the star of the catwalks has been taking advantage of this kind of partial withdrawal to cultivate her love life without pressure from the media or her fans, so now, and once her new courtship has been consolidated, the sister of Gigi and Anwar Hadid have not hesitated to present their brand new boyfriend through their Instagram account. “The best moment of my life. With health, working and feeling loved“She has written next to a photo that portrays her smiling and hugging her partner.

The lucky man who has conquered the heart of the mannequin is a graphic designer named Marc kalman and that, according to the snapshots, seems to go out of his way for his beloved treating her like the queen that she is. This professional is one of the most sought-after and demanded in the fashion industry in California and, in fact, has worked on several occasions as an artistic director in the photo shoots that Bella stars in, who by the way has received congratulations from good friends. friends like Paris Hilton, Hailey Bieber or Lily Aldridge as a result of their exciting love story.