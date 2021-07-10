Bella Hadid discreetly introduces her new boyfriend on Instagram. Who is it?

About the caption he wrote: “The time of my life. Healthy, hardworking and loved ❤️‍🔥🌹”. As expected, his publication received millions of likes and comments about his new love. “I am happy to see you so happy”wrote one user while Hailey commented: “We love to see it”.

Her fans who had no idea she was dating commented on “OMG” and assumed that the actress had introduced her boyfriend last on the album so he wouldn’t cause such a stir.

But the million dollar question is, Who is Bella Hadid’s new boyfriend? He is an art director who has worked with celebrities like Travis Scott. Unfortunately we do not have any more photos of him at the moment because his Instagram is private, and everything seems to indicate that the goes through life with a “low profile”.