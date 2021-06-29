Bella Hadid darkens her hair and is happy with the result

Bella Hadid couldn’t go unnoticed during the Dior men’s collection show that was unveiled at fashion week.

Top model Bella Hadid turns heads even when she’s not on the runway, as she demonstrated at the recent Dior Men’s Summer 2022 show, which she attended to witness the launches of Kim Jones in collaboration with Travis Scott in Paris.

The model sat front row during the show and sat next to Travis, who is the first musician Dior has created a creative duo with since the house was founded 74 years ago.

In addition to sporting darker hair than she used to wear a few months ago, Bella was confident with a halter neck top that rose to the neck by her left clavicle, under which she was not wearing underwear.

The model did not stop smiling and greeting those she encountered as she held a green briefcase with a snakeskin print identical to the Dior flared trousers she was wearing. The final touch of her look were her rectangular glasses, which, although they look spectacular and give her a nineties air, had fingerprints that were seen against the light, a detail that should not have escaped her stylist but that she overshadows with her presence.