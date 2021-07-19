Bella Hadid Brings Back Ed Hardy Fashion With Boyfriend Marc Kalman

“Time of my life,” she captioned her post. “Healthy, Working and Loved.”

After making things Instagram official, a source close to the model shared more details about their romance, revealing to E! News that Bella is “completely smitten” with Marc.

“Now that they have become more serious, she has been excited to be seen with him,” the insider added. “She is truly so happy right now.”

According to the source, Bella and Marc “met before in New York City while working” together.

“He has been the creative behind many fashion projects and they have crossed paths several times,” the insider explained, adding that they are keeping their relationship “super low-key and private.”