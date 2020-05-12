Bella de la Vega recently shared on TikTok a couple of videos with her husband, actor and producer José Ángel García, which have divided opinions. In said videos, the father and stepmother of the also actor Gael García Bernal, take their best dance steps.

Obviously Mr. José Ángel García, 69 years old, very much enjoys seeing the sensual movements of his young wife Bella de la Vega, who is 36 years old. However, many people have criticized Gael García’s father. “I thought it was his daughter, and I was going to say,” That’s nice “,” what a shame a man does in old age “, are some of the comments.

In his column in Mexico’s El Heraldo, show journalist Alex Kaffie lashed out at the television producer.

And not content with having as a wife a woman who could be his daughter (already ridiculous situation), the green tail José Ángel García also rises lewd, and peripatetic !, tiktoks.

Gael García’s dad responds to criticism

In an interview for TV Azteca’s Ventaneando program, José Ángel García stated that his wife Bella de la Vega fills him with youth.

For me it is a pleasure to see my wife, to see her in all her facets and more in this full of sensuality. It causes me very pleasant things, I rejuvenate with this, I am happy.

It should be remembered that in José Ángel García and Bella de la Vega they married in January 2019 and four months later, they announced that a baby was on the way. Unfortunately the model lost the baby. “It was very sad because we both had the illusion of the baby, but we only have to make our love stronger, that is very important, we cannot let ourselves win,” said Gael García’s stepmother in an interview with the magazine Who in last november.

