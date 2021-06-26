Bella Belinda !, her hands became the best outfit | Instagram

Belinda did it again! She captured all eyes when posing for the cover of a famous magazine, which spoke of brave and revealing women, showing the beautiful Belinda using her hands as her best wardrobe.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll She decided to pose very elegantly for the magazine using a nice and stylish wide trousers at the bottom with colorful heels and at the top, it was her hands that covered the most essential of her beautiful anatomy.

The fiancee of Christian nodal she looks as beautiful as ever with a natural make-up and her loose hair quite relaxed. To check that the beauty of the mexican singer it does not take up much production, no background was used and only a few boxes were placed on which the interpreter of En el amor hay que perdonar sat down to pose with a mystical gaze.

It may interest you: In pink interiors, Belinda uncovers silhouette and promotes Wonu

With this photograph, the beautiful Belinda seeks to fight against harassment, since according to many brave women, how a woman is dressed does not give men the right to have inappropriate behavior with them.

It may interest you: Without wearing anything! Belinda promoted the album Catharsis

ADMIRE BELI’S BEAUTY HERE

This beautiful woman with light eyes has become an icon of pop culture in Mexico and also of romanticism, this after publicly taking her relationship with the Mexican regional music singer Christian Nodal.

It may interest you: A flirtatious tigress, Celia Lora conquers in a printed swimsuit

The relationship between these two celebrities began in the midst of controversy, as Belinda had recently been associated with fellow singer Lupillo Rivera, who even had a large tattoo of the actress’s face on his arm.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Said tattoo was hidden by the Toro del Corrido after Beli and Nodal announced their engagement and there began a series of bickering by Rivera and Christian Nodal, with the press witnessing all this.