Bella !, Andrea Legarreta shows off what’s under her dress | Instagram

With a touch of elegance and a lot of appeal, the beautiful Andrea Legarreta captured all eyes last Friday in the Hoy Program. The wife of Erik Rubin I do not repair beauty and she wore a long evening dress with a very particular touch.

The special thing about the outfit of Andrea Legarreta Martinez is that it is quite shiny, elegant and long; however, he revealed what was under his cloth.

To show off her wardrobe, Andrea shared some photos on Instagram for which she posed in different ways and one of them made it clear that there was only a very small short under the long skirt, Legarreta’s beautiful legs were exposed.

Without a doubt, Andrea Legarreta With this outfit, she displaced her dear friend Galilea Montijo, who looked very sober with a black palazzo, which was fitted with a huge colored belt to highlight the outfit and attenuate the driver’s waist from Guadalajara.

Andrea Legarreta knows perfectly that her shapely legs are her greatest attraction and that is why she shows them off to the fullest.

The also actress is more moved than ever in the Today Program, since in addition to being the titular conductor and who has the longest tenure, Legarreta is now the candy judge in the dance contest The Stars Dance Today.

The adjective was given to her since they assure her heart wins and is usually “softer” in her grades, compared to Latin Lover and the iron judge, Lolita Cortés.

At 49 years of age, Andy has shown that he does not ask anything of the girls of twenty with a beautiful face and an envious anatomy. Recently the star showed off from the beach in very small swimsuits.

In the midst of Sun, sand and sea, Andrea Legarreta showed off her charms on little TV, exposing much of her beautiful skin and her curvy figure. His flat stomach and shapely legs were more than evident.

Due to her beauty and sympathy, Andrea Legarreta has remained in the Hoy Program, the morning star of Televisa for many years, being the spoiled face of Mexican families.