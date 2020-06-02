Marco Belinelli You have made a decision about your future and it involves some risk. The veteran Italian player is a free agent and although he is aware of the difficulty it will have to find a good contract in the current and short-term future, he has made the decision to give up any hint of the possibility of returning to Europe. “The fire that brought me to the NBA He’s still alive, so I’m going to wait for an opportunity to arise here. Europe is not an alternative for me, “he declared for Sportando.

