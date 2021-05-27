Belinda’s Pregnancy Would Hasten Wedding With Christian Nodal! | Instagram

One of the most famous and popular seers recently reiterated seeing one of her past predictions come true, the wedding between the singer Belinda and Christian nodalHowever, what caused the most impact was when he revealed the reasons why he says they “rushed their plans”: Is there a “no crime at the door”?

According to what the seer revealed, the romantic duo made up of Belinda and Nodal, they would have had to rush the announcement of their next wedding, the “pop star“I would be a few weeks ‘pregnant’, he says.

I visualize that Belinda is already pregnant, if she is not, she has five minutes! … She is already three months pregnant and will be a boy.

You may be interested The first look, Belinda and Nodal’s wedding dress in photo

As on many occasions, Mhoni Vidente, has released her visions about one of the most beloved couples in the music industry, who will announce their commitment on social networks last Tuesday, May 25.

The show guru reiterated through her card reading that “Beli” will very soon be the mother of a child since she gets the letter from “los am @ ntes”.

Similarly, he described that the personality of the television actress corresponds to the sign of Leo.

There you realize that she is controlling, strong, beautiful and Nodal, she is good people, she lets herself be loved.

Apparently for the loving couple, age has not been an obstacle to live their love to the fullest after both will cross their paths for the second time in the recordings of “La Voz”, where they would finally heed the impulses of their hearts. There is a difference of 9 or 10 years between the two, said the Cuban seer.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

In the midst of various details that have emerged about this great event, such as the jewel that the singer and “television actress” received from her partner Christian Nodal, as well as other possible details such as the dress she could wear, is Mhoni Vidente who reveals something even more impressive for the followers of the “Nodeli” as they have been nicknamed on social networks.

Likewise, the prophet anticipated that the happy couple could continue giving more surprises to their followers and not only with reference to a great wedding that would even surpass that of the boxer “Canelo” Álvarez, since in the case of the singers, both are two outstanding figures of the show.

According to his predictions, Mhoni announced that more projects will arise in the professional field, according to the guess, very soon, the actress of “Welcome to Eden” and the “sonorense” could appear in a new reality show.

It may interest you How much did Belinda’s ring cost Nodal? Designer reveals

In short, the clairvoyant sees a very promising future not only in the career but in the life they have planned together, a “beautiful family”, “mother of a child”, so she reiterated it will not be long for Belinda Peregrín Schüll reveals that she is pregnant, he said.

Similarly, Mhoni commented that she hopes that the creature on the way has a greater resemblance to the interpreter of “Light without Gravity” and “Love at first sight”, a “belindito in all the extension, commented the host of the YouTube channel of the Herald who welcomed the astrologer.

In the same way, at first Mhoni Vidente addressed one of the first themes referring to the popular “lovebirds” that the networks have fallen in love with with each of their beautiful samples.

It may interest you Angela Aguilar is preparing for summer with a red dress!

He reiterated the great love that exists between the two and particularly has been the way and the treatment that the Mexican singer-songwriter has given his girlfriend that would win her over, someone who is always present in his life and who constantly seeks it.