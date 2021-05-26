Belinda’s mother reacts to Nodal’s wedding, Send a message! | Instagram

“I miss them!! I want to see them!!! was the reaction of the singer Belinda, after the message your mother sent after announcing your next engagement, would you dedicate a few words to Christian nodal?

After transcending the marriage commitment Come in Belinda and her partner, Christian Nodal after 8 months of dating, the mother of the Spanish woman was the one who reacted to this news and shared a very inspiring message.

In the beginning was love. But not just any Love, but Love as Art, the only one that is capable of building the basic pillar of society, the family. The love that the loved one tells you, I need you because I love you, with the maturity of someone who knows that the Family is not cultivated with the flower of selfishness but with the garden of generosity

Daughter of my soul @belindapop, you are part of a family that adores you and that will be with you unconditionally wherever you go, opening the doors of our love and respect to whoever you give the keys to your heart.

Finally, “Beli’s” mother reiterated all her love and good wishes in this new decision.

We are all proud of you and we love you more every day, said the mother of the singer and actress.

Doña Belinda Schüll took up one of the photographs with which the romantic duo sealed their recent engagement, to dedicate some very emotional words to her daughter, although without directly mentioning the Mexican regional, the matriarch of the Peregrin Schüll was very happy for her daughter .

With a beautiful photograph of the couple, the mother of the artist of Spanish origin accompanied her beautiful dedication

The snapshot would have been taken from the account of the “television actress” @belindapop, who shared this image on Tuesday, May 25, which would have turned the internet.

In the postcard, the loving couple appeared in one of the classic displays of love that they shared on social networks after the interpreter asked the singer to marry him.

An image says more than a thousand words … The happiest woman in the world, was read in the message with which Belinda accompanied the publication.

It was his future life partner, Christian Nodal, who later reacted to the words of the interpreter of “Light without gravity”: “I love you with my future wife” wrote the “Sonoran”.

Immediately, the congratulations for the happy couple would not be lacking amid various reactions and messages, more than 1,700 Likes accompanied the large number of messages, in which the “belifans” and loyal fans of the couple were very happy .

Among them, some of the celebrities enthusiastically showed their support at the big news

AAAAAAAAAAAAA What happiness, MANY CONGRATULATIONS, wrote Paco de Miguel

‘Omg! Congratulations’,’ OHHHHHHH You deserve it ‘,’ I’m still in shock. I LOVE!!!!!!’ it was read in some other dedications to the couple.

It is worth mentioning that in the middle of this celebration, the reaction of another very important person could not be missing, particularly for the Mexican composer, the blessing of his mother, Cristina Nodal.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll’s mother-in-law dedicated another message with which she celebrated the couple’s commitment in style.

“My family grows! Live this very special moment of your commitment to the fullest, receive a big hug from all of us who love you so much and may God continue to bless your relationship as it has until now. @nodal @belindapop “, commented Cristy Nodal with a snapshot of the singers.

Without a doubt, the followers of the acclaimed couple have had some continuous surprises since this comes after it was announced that the duet will star in a new project together in a soap opera.

It will be Belinda Peregrín and Christian Nodal, who will participate in a telenovela to which they will musicalize with the theme “If we are left” one of the most emblematic compositions of José Alfredo Jiménez.