Belinda’s mom reveals what she thinks of Christian Nodal

Belinda and Christian Nodal get along wonderfully, from the first moment the couple became one of the favorites of the public and gave much to talk about for their displays of affection. Like the tattoos they both got in honor of their love.

The relationship, which will soon be a year old, has the approval of the singer’s mother, with whom Belinda gets along wonderfully. But what about the other side? The mother of the actress also revealed what she thinks of her daughter’s boyfriend and what she expects from him.