Belinda’s father celebrates with Christian Nodal with a dance | Instagram

Without a doubt, it was a very special celebration for the family of the singer Belinda, which was accompanied by joy, laughter and even a dance of Christian nodal with his father-in-law.

The recent date of “Father’s Day” was celebrated in style by the Peregrín Schüll family who consented to the father of Belinda with a great dinner, gifts, and very happy moments with his wife, his children including the regional artist, who danced with his father-in-law.

In a clip shared by the mother of “Beli“Belinda Schüll, you can see some gift bags from prestigious brands, a table set up for four people, and various international dishes, including sushi, a Margarita-style pizza, as well as Italian pasta.

Hundreds of fans were able to witness the good times that the singer lived in some of the Instagram stories in which you can see the father of the “pop star“, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, doing a fun dance with Christian Nodal.

A moment that would undoubtedly remain stored in the memories of the family who had very funny moments in which their father and her next husband appear, the author of songs such as “Goodbye Love”, “Bottle after bottle”, and many others. , with whom he not only shared a dance but also some shirts with a very funny print.

Ignacio’s garment said “Papá Nacho Grinch” while that of the “Sonoran” had the legend in which it said “Christian Grinch”.

The sweet interpreter remembered for children’s novels such as “Adventures in time”, “Complices to the rescue” and “Friends x always”, and the popular theme of “Toad”, added another dedication to her father to whom she commented “I don’t know what I would do without you daddy. You are the most beautiful thing in life. ”

This would not only have touched the “Belifans” but also Belinda’s mother who after taking a tour around the table showing the delicacies they would enjoy in honor of Ignacio Peregrín father, also shared a message in the photo in which it was read

Enjoy your dad, mine is in heaven and I miss him so much.

Undoubtedly, the affection between father and daughter was also registered on the singer’s Instagram, who shared a photograph in which Ignacio Peregrín kisses her on the cheek and at the bottom of the photograph, a message from the singer in the that reads “Happy day to the best dad in the world.”

The celebration was preceded by various moments in which the family of the Mexican actress of Spanish origin reaffirmed their great union.

During the meal, the four members of the family made a toast to commemorate their father, shortly after, they all went to the living room to light a candle on the cake with which they culminated the celebration.

In this last celebration, the interpreter of “Bella traición” can be seen hugging her father, very enthusiastic about being with the family.

Similarly, the actress from Netflix’s “Welcome to Eden” took the opportunity to promote Wonu’s collagen powder, a brand she owns.

In recent months, the couple has been the target of various controversies that point to a pregnancy on the part of the Nodeli, which has unleashed various suspicions despite the denials of the future marriage.

Through the various stories you can also see the mother of the interpreter of “Light without Gravity”, “Utopia”, “Bella treason” etc., to toast with an empty horse, in addition to a video that circulates on social networks , where the collaborator and “La Voz coach” appears to say: “She is 13 weeks pregnant.”