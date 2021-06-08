Belinda’s ex-boyfriends remove tattoos in her honor

For a week, Belinda has been living in the most happy for her commitment to Christian Nodal. Both singers confirmed to the whole world that their love is so great that they intend to put the finishing touch and reach the altar. The news filled them with congratulations and good wishes from family, friends and fans who hope to witness the big wedding soon.

After the singer showed off her big engagement ring, two of her alleged exes also reacted to the engagement. And far from congratulating the couple, they chose to leave the past behind and eliminate the trace that Belinda left on their skin.