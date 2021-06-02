Belinda’s brother, “Nachito”, anticipates plans. Will it be uncle? | Instagram

In the midst of the various controversies, the brother of the singer Belinda, Ignacio Peregrín Schüll, addresses the issue of the commitment of his sister and Christian Nodal, when questioned about a possible pregnancy of the couple, he responded surprisingly that “he would be the happiest uncle, especially if he is a girl, as Beli”.

After announcing the next commitment between Belinda and the regional artist, it was the brother of the “Spanish” who revealed more details about the rumors that have circulated in recent days about a possible pregnancy to which he reacted very enthusiastically.

Apparently, the interpreter of the popular song “Sapito”, Belinda Peregrín Schüll has plans to become a mother, so her own brother said that this news “would make him very happy.”

The current member of politics addressed the issue in an interview with “Venga la Alegria” as it was that he learned the news of the upcoming engagement of his sister and his future brother-in-law.

In other details, he also advanced details about the marriage between “belindapop” and his brother-in-law, the regional artist, with whom he apparently would star in his wedding in Mexico.

The union between today “Netflix actress“And the singer-songwriter is one of the most anticipated weddings and although the couple announced their engagement on social media, the truth is that there is still no date for the wedding.

It may interest you Ricardo Montaner helped Nodal to choose a ring for Belinda

Meanwhile, in the midst of the great and long-awaited news of the engagement, various doubts have arisen about the place where it would take place since, it should be remembered, the “model” and her family are of European origin and some of her relatives live there. country.

However, Ignacio Peregrín, “Nachito” as Belinda affectionately calls him, confessed the reasons why the link could finally take place in Mexico.

I do not know, look, in Spain I do not think it will be because during the pandemic we lost a large part of the family we had there and we practically have no family left there … so I think we are going to celebrate it here in Mexico, said Peregrín Schüll in an interview for Ventaneando.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The current candidate for politics also spoke about Christian Nodal’s family, which will want to be accompanying him at such an important moment and added that the author of “De los besos que te di te” has a large number of relatives in his native place as well as well as in Guadalajara.

What is a fact is that the news of the upcoming union between the acclaimed and beloved couple of the show has turned the artistic environment upside down amid endless rumors.

The romantic duo would have a very romantic moment and especially for the one who was the “coach of La Voz” when she saw some of her dreams come true at this time.

It may interest you. On the way to roses Belinda and Christian Nodal get engaged?

In the midst of the details that have emerged about the ring that Nodal gave him and the great evening he organized to finish convincing his beloved with a great bed of roses, speculation would not be left out of the conversation.

It would be in the last days when Mhoni Vidente herself would reveal about the supposed “pregnancy” of Belinda and the native of Caborca, Sonora, she said.

The seer of the stars, revealed through a visit to a television channel that the couple would be in a hurry to announce their engagement since the Mexican actress of Spanish origin was about to announce her “pregnancy”, if she was not yet. it was not long before he was, the clairvoyant pointed out.

It may interest you Luis Miguel apologizes to four people Who are they?

In addition, he added that he visualized the “princess of pop” being the mother of a child, very happy with her family. He pointed out.