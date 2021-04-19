Belinda was the star on the night of the Pa´l Norte Fest | Reform

With several figures that lit up the night of the popular Music Festival, it was the singer Belinda, one of the most outstanding, turned on the rhythm in all those present who followed the virtual concert.

The screens did not prevent the energy from Belinda If it was projected and spread to all those who followed the transmission of the virtual concert, the Spanish would conquer more hearts when seeing her leave her soul on a colorful stage.

Sculptures of lion faces, palm trees or triangles were some of the figures that provided the greatest view on the stages that were mounted to carry out the virtual presentation which was preceded by applause, shouts and shots of avatars of people waving flags, the The atmosphere continued to be lively despite the fact that users enjoyed it from their homes.

It should be said that it was also a great moment for “Beli“who was close to his peers in the reality show of”The voice Kids“; Mau & Ricky, in addition to Camilo, who were part of this great night, as well as Mon Laferte, Intocable and Enjambre had a participation in the recent edition of the virtual Tecate Pa´l Norte Festival.

Until today, the Pa’l Norte Fest has been carried out remotely for the second time since the presence of the pandemic, which led various areas of entertainment to reinvent themselves and take full advantage of the platforms.

The animation of each of the platforms was something that undoubtedly captured the most attention, that together with the talent of each of the guests contributed to the feeling of being there.

The sound was good and the virtual boo that would have been expected was not a constant and even with this they managed to create a live festival atmosphere, which rekindled the nostalgia of a face-to-face concert.

The jokes and greetings between the bands as well as the public would help to recreate this type of atmosphere despite the fact that everything was recorded days before on a green stage where the effects were mounted.

This was Belinda’s presentation

Late at night, at 9:30 p.m., the television actress would make her appearance on one of the three stages which were synchronized to offer a spectacular presentation.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll was one of the surprises of the night for which many would be astonished, the singer only stayed 15 minutes, however, they were enough to relive some of her hits such as “Dying Slow”, “Bella Traición” and “Amor a first glance”.

Before leaving the audience, he addressed a few words with which he would touch the hearts of many of those who met that night through a device or screen.

Thank you all for being here tonight. I am very grateful for this invitation; there is nothing I would like more than to be able to feel and see you, and sing with you, “he said.

It is worth mentioning that the influencer and businesswoman is today in Spain recording the Netflix series “Welcome to Eden”, which is why she lives in Barcelona with the famous Mexican regional singer, Christian Nodal.

However, many can enjoy seeing it through the broadcasts of the reality show in which it participates together with María José, Mau & Ricky and Camilo, the four of them occupy the chairs of the judges who compete to have the next winner of the program with the best voice and talent.

Almost at the end of the festival, it was the Intocable group that at one point appeared on stage lighting up the spirits almost at the end of the night of stars, the dance and romanticism made itself felt with themes such as “Don’t go”, “Steal a kiss “,” And everything for what “,” Coquette “,” I am not strong “and” Dream “

Finally, they thanked the entire audience and expressed that the new normal will soon arrive.