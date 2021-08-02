Belinda turns her love for Christian Nodal into a luxurious gift – El Sol de México

There is no doubt that one of the favorite couples in the artistic medium is the Mexican singer Christian nodal and the talented actress Belinda . Both of them constantly grab the attention of their followers and the media for sharing special and magnificent moments of their relationship.

This pair of lovers met on a reality show since they both participated as coaches, and although there were various rumors that their relationship was not real or that they would not last long, Belinda and Christian Nodal they have shown otherwise. Just a few months ago the couple surprised with one of the most anticipated news for their followers; your wedding engagement. For such an occasion, the interpreter of “Bottle after Bottle” did not skimp on the ring and spent a fortune to please his beloved.

However, this is not the only time any of them decide to give a luxurious gift the other. Since recently, Christian nodal published on the official Instagram account the ostentatious and surprising gift he gave him Belinda .

Through a story, Nodal showed the painting that his betrothed gave him and thanked him for such a beautiful gift, which he stressed that it will last for history. He also tagged the author of the artwork and thanked him for capturing his love in an incredible way.

Without a doubt, this pair has made an impressive match and showed that their relationship is getting stronger and more special. For such a sample is Belinda’s recent gift. The interpreter of “Light without gravity” immortalized her love with a luxurious work of art.

They turn their love into art

The phenomenal work of art was made by visual artist Gildo Medina, the Mexican who has collaborated with renowned brands such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Ferragamo. He was in charge of capturing Christian nodal On a canvas, in this you can see the singer from the front showing his tattooed chest, his hands are also holding Belinda’s. On the right side he holds the actress’s arm, who has a cigar in her hands and on the other side has her hands intertwined; the painting is done in black and white.

The author of the work shared through a publication on Instagram that after several months of creation and dedication he obtained the result of the painting, and expressed that his inspiration was the love between the two singers, whom he respects and appreciates.

He also confessed that this luxurious gift It was hand painted in acrylic and wax pastel on a canvas of approximately two meters. The work is “framed in a Venetian wooden box covered in gold leaf,” he stressed.