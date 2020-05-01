The young singer is trying to take the days of confinement with a good attitude and a little sense of humor

Belinda.

Photo:

Miquel Benitez / .

Belinda He did not leave the quarantine, on the contrary, he is trying to cope with the days of confinement with grace and beauty and for that he brought a sense of humor to his Instagram and left the pajamas to dress and go out, but to the living room of his house.

“Today I managed to be in the living room of my house and you are still in your pajamas? Bers #bershkastyle“Wrote the singer. The old weather girl from Televisa did not hesitate to react to Belinda’s publication with a laugh.

It should be noted that many celebrities live this quarantine in leggings, one of those is Jennifer Lopez and another is the same Yanet García.

View this post on Instagram And the people stayed home. And read books, and listened, and rested, and exercised, and made art, and played games, and learned new ways of being, and were still. And listened more deeply. Some meditated, some prayed, some danced. Some met their shadows. And the people began to think differently. And the people healed. And, in the absence of people living in ignorant, dangerous, mindless, and heartless ways, the earth began to heal. And when the danger passed, and the people joined together again, they grieved their losses, and made new choices, and dreamed new images, and created new ways to live and heal the earth fully, as they had been healed ❤️ A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on Apr 19, 2020 at 5:57 pm PDT

Another young celebrity who has also been seen in leggings is Alexa Dellanos.

Belinda for her part has not stopped looking pretty and chick in her Instagram posts during the quarantine following COVID-19.

