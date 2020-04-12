Belinda: Viralized photo in which they show their surgeries | INSTAGRAM

The famous Spanish singer and actress Belinda is well known for her great talent and beauty, however on this occasion a photograph from when she was young went viral and users assure that it reveals all the surgeries she has undergone.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The famous has changed a lot from the moment she started her career until today.

At the moment he is 30 years old and they continue to capture the attention of thousands on social networks for their talent and beauty.

You may also be interested: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston plan wedding in Mexico, they assure

However, this time it was the target of criticism, since in the photo that was being shared Belinda appears as a child, so they considered that her beauty is created and not her own, because according to users a large number of aesthetic operations are noted only in his face.

They began to list these interventions and to list them, firstly they wrote: bichectomy, rhinoplasty, mandibular definition, and brow lift. For this reason, some users are considering that it lacks naturalness, which is why they do not consider it to be beautiful, but rather branded it as false.

Read also: Martin Garrix performs a live concert from his terrace and the police arrest him

However, there are many people who are faithful fans of the young woman, so they came to defend her, ensuring that they would have done the same. They also allege that there is nothing wrong with seeking to be a little more aesthetic and much more if she is an artist who lives on his image

Although this was not enough to knock down those who were criticizing her, they continue with their very firm point of view. It is worth mentioning that Belinda has shown herself as a sensitive girl in these difficult days, since on her social networks she has shared her feelings and expressed how this crisis has happened, so other users highlight her humanity trying to defend her until the last moment. possible.

To end this whole issue, most come to an agreement. Belinda looks good whether she is natural or not, who has a talent that makes that appearance situation come second.

.