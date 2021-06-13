Belinda surprises her fans with a radical makeover

MEXICO CITY.

Belinda knows very well how to get the public to pay attention to her, and this time it is because of a radical change in look that surprised more than one.

Apparently, Belinda has not stopped working for a single day since her arrival in Mexico, because through her Instagram account she shared a photo session in which she is participating for a shoe brand.

I am very excited because we are fine-tuning the last details of my new collection of boots, ”commented the actress.

However, what caught the eye was her hair, which looks fringe and in copper color.

Although the beautiful singer looks comfortable and sexy with the result, many of her fans they did not receive very well her radical change of look, because they even compared her with The tigress of the east and Irma Serrano.

“It looks like a mannequin”, “I don’t like it, it doesn’t look natural”, “that look doesn’t suit him, he looks older”, “he transformed” were some of the messages that his followers did not hesitate to leave.

Although many other of his fans affirm that it is a wig and nothing more.

Pregnancy rumors



Apparently, the singer also took the opportunity to turn off the rumor that had been happening a few days ago in which it was stated that is pregnant, so he shared a couple of videos in which he is seen showing off his spectacular figure and flat abdomen.

Thus he has made it clear that sadly there is no baby on the way for nodeli fans.

Photo credit: Instagram

