Belinda steals kisses from Christian Nodal in full show

Belinda steals kisses from Christian Nodal in the middle of the show | Instagram

The popular romantic duo of Belinda and the singer Christian Nodal wasted love at a time when the regional musician was making a presentation in Monterrey.

It was Belinda, who at some point seized the microphone to dedicate a message to all those present who attended the concert of her boyfriend and future husband, Christian nodal.

The “pop star“He did not hesitate for a moment to show his love for the interpreter of” Bottle after bottle “to whom he planted huge kisses on stage

Later, she thanked everyone for having attended her future husband’s concert, whom she described as the “best singer in the world.”

Thank you, I love you, thank you for coming to listen to the best singer in the world ”, said Beli amid shouts and applause from the audience, who melted at the love shows of the lovers.

Likewise, on social networks, videos circulated where Belinda sings at the top of her lungs the songs of her fiancé in the company of nothing more and nothing less than her mother-in-law, Cristi Nodal, who on her instagram documented this and other moments during the presentation by her son in the locality of Monterrey.

Meanwhile, the euphoria and emotion seized those present as they witnessed the affectionate samples from “Beli“towards the” Sonoran “.

It was in the middle of the first presentations that Christian Nodal offered in the city of Monterrey after the sanitary restrictions were relaxed by the Covid-19-

On popular Wednesday, the 22-year-old singer arrived in the royal city where he called a press conference in which he addressed topics such as his next presentations as well as the spectacular engagement ring that he gave to the interpreter and the children who, in the future, you want to have with your fiancee

Regarding the issue of the expensive ring, Christián Jesús Gónzalez Nodal, confessed during the talk that he was upset with the jeweler who made the piece for having revealed the price of the jewel.

For the outstanding figure of the show, it was completely unnecessary to reveal the price, “it is nonsense,” he said.

I worked with him because I have been doing it for a long time, he does work for people that I admire and therefore everyone works and knows what they spend their things on. Talking about the price of the ring is silly, the important thing is that I love her, she is a queen for me and obviously I will try to do my best, love is the most revealing thing she pointed out in her conference.

It should be remembered that until today, the couple has remained very close and live together at various times, one of the most recent was the celebration of “Father’s Day”.

Belinda and Christian Nodal were together and very close during a celebration held in honor of the singer’s father, there were some stories on Instagram that revealed more details about the special evening where the Spanish family enjoyed the special with laughter and much love day.

The Peregrín Schüll enjoyed a great dinner with rich and varied dishes, including a variety of international foods such as sushi, a Margarita-style pizza, as well as Italian pasta.

Through some of the stories shared by Christian Nodal’s mother-in-law, a large table was set as well as the toast they later made to celebrate the father of the Netflix actress.

Likewise, the good moments and touches of humor were not lacking since Ignacio Peregrín and his son-in-law, Christián Jesús González Nodal performed a fun dance that provoked the laughter of the “coach of La Voz” and the protagonist of children’s novels.