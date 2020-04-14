Belinda sings from her bedroom in curious pajamas | Instagram

Known for Her beauty, attractive, angelic voice and talent Belinda surprised once again with her charisma while she was singing from what seems to be her bedroom, what caught the attention was her pajamas which is quite curious.

Belinda Pilgrim Schüll, even though she is already thirty years old, her angelic face looks like that of a young woman of twenty or even less.

It is characteristic of her to see her look impeccable before her fans, the public, his concerts and in any activity you do.

It may interest you: Christopher Ukerman, the first kiss and who broke Belinda’s heart

A post shared by Beli (@belindapop) on Mar 13, 2020 at 11:30 p.m. PDT

In the video Belinda appears wearing pretty cool, wearing glasses, her hair loose but combed back and wearing pajamas of the loving bears looking really cute.

The career of the interpreter of “Neither Freud nor your mother” It has proliferated over the years in its beginnings as an actress in children’s soap operas, little by little it was making inroads into music, remaining in this field to date.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

He has also made theater and dubbed animated films, arguably a box set and any project he ventures into is synonymous with success.

A few weeks ago the antantte shared a strong message because of the coronavirus and the measures that are not being taken by Mexicans with a great emphasis that we must take care of ourselves and those around us.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

So the beautiful singer invites people to not leave their houses and if they need to do so, they should do so with the greatest possible protection.

Concerned about the situation she is in Spain and Mexico He invited people to try to stay at home to avoid more infections, he clarified that he is aware that there are many people who work daily and it is impossible not to go out, but he invited the community to keep some healthy distance.

Read also: Belinda: They viralize a photo in which they highlight their surgeries

.