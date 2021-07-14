Belinda shows off more with a daring photo showing off her curves

Belinda, the famous Mexican singer and model, stole all eyes through her social networks with her latest post, in which she exposed her well-worked figure with a daring outfit.

Through her Instagram account, Belinda, who recently announced her engagement to singer Christian Nodal, shared an image in which she appears wearing only an unbuttoned shirt.

This publication by the also Mexican businesswoman did not go unnoticed among her followers, because in a couple of hours it managed to exceed 679 thousand “likes” and received more than three thousand comments.

“Hello summer,” he wrote in the post where a photograph of his face also appears in close up.

