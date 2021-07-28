Belinda shows off a flat abdomen in a crossover green beach look

Belinda shows off a flat stomach in a crossed green beach look | Instagram

The “pop star” Belinda, has become an inspiration, especially regarding how to look beautiful and elegant from the Beach, a double-breasted outfit in green, which uncovered her completely flat abdomen made her “regal and spectacular.”

With a green crossover outfit, Belinda shows off her charms to her followers in a photograph that circulates on an Instagram account.

The interpreter of “The school girl“it looks like a abdomen completely flat, but it would not be one of the only charms that is appreciated in the snapshot.

The Christian Nodal’s fiancee she has an enviable silhouette that always manages to stand out with choices that leave a little to the imagination.

FOLLOW THIS LINK TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH.

The Spanish nationalized Mexican artist reappears from the sea and lays out elegant charms that stood out in a garment crossed in the neck and exposing the worked area of ​​the abdomen.

You may be interested in “A dos de tatuármela”, driver of Hoy surrendered to Belinda

Undoubtedly, “Beli“She always manages to surprise her loyal admirers who did not stop flattering her and highlighting each of her charms in her stylized silhouette.

Ups like this leaves everyone speechless, ‘How beautiful you are every time’, ‘One of the best photos of Beli’, ‘No MMS, it looks spectacular’, ‘Regia, Hermosa Beli’, were some of the comments dedicated to the interpreter of Love at first sight.

And it is that the author of successful songs that gave her international fame, “Ángel” and “Bella traición”, who will also debut in the artistic environment from the age of 10 with novels such as “Complices to the rescue”, “Adventures in time” or “Friends forever” among others has not only excelled in music and acting.

Other facets have boosted the career of the “former judge of La Voz Kids”, with her great beauty and charm, Belinda has conquered the covers of various publications such as “Hello!”, “Who”, Esquire, Elle, Glamor and Vogue, to mention a few.

In addition to other publications such as “People in Spanish” and “Urbanda”, which have given space to the news of his courtship with Christian Nodal.

In addition to being a model, Belinda Peregrín Schüll has become an “influencer”, her popularity has led her to add more than 13 million followers.

Today Belinda, remains very current within the environment of the show, her career in music, acting, modeling, judge and in addition to being a businesswoman by launching her own brand of products focused on beauty.

It may interest you. They rule out Belinda’s contagion. Did she hospitalize for another reason?

The ambassador of several advertising campaigns, including the most recent Tous, alternates various projects with the launch of “Wonu”, a line of products with various varieties of collagen that meets different needs of the skin.

Apparently, it has been her beauty secret for a long time and it is through her Instagram account that the Netflix actress promotes the new brand of which she has declared herself a loyal consumer.

This would be one of the tips that the remembered “child star” has shared in this and other spaces and what contributes to the faithful assiduous in fashion looking like a “top model” with each of her outfits.

Recently, Belinda Peregrín shared a video from where she appears very close to the sea and contemplating a great view while wearing a complete black suit that let some of her charms stand out.

The curvy woman, who is presumed to have married this year with the Mexican regional, appears reclining on a comfortable cot, of which at the beginning of the video she sits on it while showing off how the black design highlights her attributes while wearing an animal-patterned cape. print.

It may interest you In a swimsuit Jennifer López undoubtedly looks her best angle

In the background, from the video you can hear the lyrics of the most recent collaboration which he made with Lola Indigo and Tini Stoessel.