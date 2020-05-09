Belinda showed her childhood memories and admitted that some things never change | Instagram Special

Singer and actress Belinda has shown through social networks, some videos from his childhood where he had an interview with the driver Adal Ramones in his then program “Another roll”. Where she spoke about her work as an actress in the soap opera “Cómplices al rescue”.

At the interview Adal Ramones asks him what he would like to do after finishing the soap opera. In what Belinda She answered, the driver wouldn’t let her speak, while Belinda said she wanted to be an actress and have a vacation with her family.

While Adal Ramones I was insistent to Belinda that I had to go back to school, Belinda I answer the following: “Yes, apart from being an actress and a singer, the vet and animals, I love it, I am fascinated by animals.”

To what own Belinda, who is a celebrity in the middle of 2020, reacted with emojis of laughter in his videos, because he admitted on social networks that his way of expressing himself has not changed in all this time.

It should be remembered that the actress and singer Belinda has become famous in Mexico and internationally not only for her beauty and talent, but also for her famous phrases and reactions that have made us laugh more than once.

His way of expressing himself and the style of his voice has become so iconic that Danna Paola herself in an interview with the Golden Scorpion, has done an excellent imitation of the singer Belinda.

It should be remembered that in recent years, Belinda He has become more popular on social networks and has starred in several memes due to his famous phrases in interviews and his comments as a judge and coach in talent shows.

