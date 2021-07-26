Belinda reveals she tested positive for COVID-19

After several reports from the Mexican media, it has been confirmed that Belinda got infected with coronavirus and that he is already in the process of recovery at home, in Mexico. Throughout last weekend, the news was spread, but it was until this Monday that the Hoy program (Televisa) confirmed that the interpreter of In the dark fell ill with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the disease of the coronavirus. According to the morning, ‘Beli’ would have tested positive, after returning to Mexico, after spending time in Spain.

© @ belindapop The singer has remained on the sidelines about her state of health

According to the program, Belinda preferred not to make her contagion public because the symptoms she presented were not serious or put her integrity at risk, so she simply walked away from the spotlight, as well as from her social networks.

In a recent interview with the newspaper Reforma, the singer said that she has not yet received the COVID vaccine, because she had become ill. “I still have to get vaccinated, (I haven’t done it) because I just got Covid, so I still can’t get vaccinated,” he said. According to the Mexican newspaper, the artist “had a very bad time” with the disease. Although he did not offer more details about his condition, he said that “he was already on the way out,” that is, he is about to recover 100%.

On the health of his partner, the singer Christian nodal Apparently it is fine, because it has a concert for July 31 in Tampico, Tamaulipas, north of Mexico and until now this is still in force, which would indicate that the singer of Bottle after Bottle would have fought the contagion.