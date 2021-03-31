Belinda returns to be Silvana, from Complices to the rescue, with her latest look

As expected, his post received more than 250 thousand likes and more from 4 thousand comments (and counting). Like us, nostalgia invaded his fans and they remembered her role as Silvana, which, unfortunately, had to leave and was replaced by Daniela luján.

“How many memories of all his novels and songs. Simply perfect” and “My childhood memories, super your hair,” read between the comments.

If you want to listen to the episode of Let’s talk about Fashion in which Claudia Cándano, Jordi Linares and Raúl Álvarez take a tour of Belinda’s acting and musical career, as well as the moments in which she imposed fashion, click here below to listen to it.