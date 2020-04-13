Little has been known of Belinda through Instagram during the quarantine, but she has been very firm in asking her fans to stay home. After several weeks, he has published two photos in which he looks very sexy, not forgetting to write messages with them.

In the images, the singer is wearing a hat, baggy jeans and a knotted shirt that allows her to see that she is not wearing underwear; next to the first photo Belinda He wrote: “Let everything happen to you. Beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final “, while in the second he expressed:” I already lost count of the days … What are you doing today? 😯 ”

Recently was questioned Belinda about the possibility of doing a duet with Danna Paola, after they were seen together at the awards ceremony Spotify, in Mexico; She commented that it would not be a bad idea, but that at the moment she is focused on caring for and caring for loved ones during quarantine.

