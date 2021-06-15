Belinda raises suspicions of a possible pregnancy

So far, these are only speculations, but the truth is that the faithful followers of the ‘Nodeli’ – as the couple is affectionately known – have not stopped commenting on the singer’s behavior at the party, in addition to looking for any indication that could confirm that Belinda would be expecting her first child.

While fans speculate about a possible pregnancy, the couple enjoy their love, after getting engaged at the end of last May. However, Nodal does have plans to become a father as soon as possible, as he wishes to be a young father. In a recent interview with El Gordo y la Flaca (Univision), Nodal spoke of his concern about having children, in addition to revealing that he would like to have a girl.

“I want to have my children at 24 years old. I have always dreamed … from the age of 11 I have dreamed that at 24 I want to have my little daughter. I have dreamed a lot about a girl. If God, life, ‘Beli’, everything is put at stake, God first at 24 (I’ll be dad) ”, confessed the interpreter of Bottle after Bottle, who is currently 22 years old.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.