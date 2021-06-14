Belinda pronounces on alleged pregnancy

In social networks it was speculated that the pop singer was expecting her first baby with the Mexican singer-songwriter, however, this Monday Belinda herself put an end to the rumors.

The actress also published a series of videos in which she boasts a flat abdomen, then she posted an Instagram story that reads in capital letters “I AM NOT PREGNANT.” Shortly after the post was removed from the social network.

Christian Nodal, 22, has not commented on the matter, however, weeks ago he confessed that being a father is in his plans. He said he wants to marry Belinda first and then, in a few years, become a father.

“I personally want to have my children at 24 years old. I have always dreamed, since I was 11 years old, I have dreamed at 24 of having my little daughter. I dreamed a lot of a girl … then if God, life, Beli and everything is put for that, then God first for the 24he confessed.