Belinda poses as flirtatious and makes fans sweat with ‘tempting’ photoshoot

Belinda Peregrín Schüll, better known in the world of music and entertainment as ‘Belinda’, has once again stolen the glances of her loyal followers on social networks, showing off her latest photoshoot.

Via Instagram, the Mexican singer released the black and white images where she appears posing next to a chair, revealing her deepest and darkest side of her beauty in sexy underwear.

This publication has received more than half a million likes and more than two thousand comments from his more than 13 million Instagram followers, where they boast how amazed they were by the shining beauty of Belinda.

The current coach of the TV Azteca reality show ‘La Voz México’ has formalized her arrival at the altar with the also singer of Mexican popular music Christian nodal, after asking vocalist Belinda for her hand in marriage.

