The Mexican naturalized Spanish singer and actress Belinda shared a photo session where she pays tribute to the LGBT community.

The interpreter of « In love you must forgive » constantly shows its support for all communities and as these days has been booming LGBT community He did not hesitate to show his support.

It seems that any project you undertake Belinda Pilgrim Schüll and even photo and video shoots immediately become popular.

« Let’s celebrate diversity, freedom and love. # Pride2020 #gaypride #loveislove #lovewins, » Belinda put in her description.

Fortunately, he was not the only celebrity to show his support for the community, there is a big list of artists and people who have made use of the rainbow flag To commemorate the day of the LGBT + community, it should be remembered that these colors are used in representation of the community, which was not the case all the time, but today it is immediately identified with it.

Belinda appears wearing a outfit and makeup Magnificent, although he has many colors on his outfit, he was not saturated with any of them, because he made an excellent combination.

Her impeccable makeup as always expresses the Rainbow colors shaped in large part of his face by the side of her beautiful eyesThe makeup also manifested itself in the form of freckles, complementing the look and giving some depth to her look.

« Coming directly from the planet Nibiiru to impose fashion », « Thank you for always supporting the #lgbtq community », some comments your post received.

This day is being commemorated on all social networks because it’s not just a little guild but an entire community, surely you could meet someone who belongs to that group, be it a friend, acquaintance, or even a close or distant relative.

