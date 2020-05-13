The Mexican singer shares unexpected news Belinda is mourning the death of her uncle Pepe “I love you and I will always carry you in my heart,” she said.

In case something else is missing, the Mexican singer Belinda shares unexpected news: she is mourning the death of her uncle Pepe. So far, he has not elaborated on this unfortunate fact.

Through her Instagram stories, Belinda opened her heart and shared an emotional message, accompanied by short videos, where she lives with her loved one. Also, in the Instagram account of Chica Picosa you can see this publication.

The Mexican singer wrote: “One of the people I have loved the most in my life has just gone to heaven … My uncle Pepe, my partner of laughter and complicity … I will miss your bad temper, your jokes, your sense of humor, when we danced salsa in the early hours, when we played with your slingshot, when I made you hug me. “

Belinda concludes this emotional message in the following way: “Because you were never the most loving, I will never forget every moment by your side !!! I feel deep pain… being so far from you… I love you and I will always carry you in my heart, that you rest in peace and take care of me from heaven ”.

Belinda then shared a series of short videos where she is accompanied by her uncle Pepe, whom she has embraced. In the first of them, he included the phrase: “I loved teasing him, but he always remembered my name”, while he asked him twice: “What is my name?”, To which his uncle Pepe replied: “Belinda “

The Mexican singer insists again, but now with the question: “Who am I?”, And her loved one, already somewhat annoyed, says “Belinda”.

Then, the following video says: “He was desperate at all times, but he loved me the same”, and here Uncle Pepe tells Belinda that he is going to drive him crazy, and she asks him twice: “But why are you in bad milk? ”.

And now, Uncle Pepe tells him that “because you are scrubbing your camera at all times, you make me nervous.”

“He threatened me, haha, I was sick of it,” wrote the Mexican singer, who was born on August 15, 1989 in Madrid, Spain, although she is a naturalized Mexican.

Now, you can clearly hear Uncle Pepe say: “I’m going to get up and I’m going to go”, to Belinda’s surprise, who asks her: “Are you going to go, where?”, Receiving an answer: ” Walking, to my house ”.

Belinda expressed to him: “But you can’t”, to which her uncle Pepe commented: “I’m going to take a car now.” The Mexican singer, moved, says to him: “Give me a hug.”

On the verge of exploding due to the new request, Uncle Pepe replied: “Jod …”, and asks: “Is it possible?”, Directing his gaze at Belinda and asking her to “leave him alone”.

Belinda accompanied this video with the following statement: “I’m going to miss you so much !!!”, accompanied by a smiley of a sad face shedding a tear.

Finally, Belinda, who is mourning the death of her uncle Pepe, wrote: “The most friendly Uncle Pepe, I will hug you from here with all my love !!! Even if you don’t want !!! ”.

