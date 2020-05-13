Belinda mourns at the great loss of a close relative | Instagram Special

Singer Belinda mourns the loss of a loved one. Belinda broke the news just a few hours ago to her followers., sharing some moving words, which only show his deep pain and the helplessness of not being able to be around, due to the pandemic.

Unfortunately, The relative of the singer Belinda who died was her uncle Pepe, who perished in Spain. Belinda, He announced through past stories on his Instagram account that his uncle Pepe He was in poor health and she felt deep sadness and pain at not being close to her family in Spain, due to the quarantine.

While the singer is in isolation in Mexico away from her mother, her grandmother and the aforementioned uncle Pepe, who reside in Madrid, Belinda dedicates a word to his uncle Pepe and a video showing how close and loved he was by the singer Belinda.

Belinda’s moving message for her loved one

“One of the people I have loved the most in my life has just gone to heaven … My uncle Pepe, my partner of laughter and complicity.” It was the words with which the singer Belinda began her message.

“I’m going to miss your bad temper, your jokes, your sense of humor, when we danced salsa at dawnWhen we played with your slingshot, when I forced you to hug me because you were never the most loving, I will never forget every moment by your side. I feel a deep pain, being away from you ”.

Belinda concluded her message, saying that she will always carry it in her heart. and wishing you would take care of her from heaven. In addition, he showed a video in which the singer is seen living with her uncle, while scolding her because she has the cell phone in her hand.

It should be noted that the singer Belinda, it is impossible for him to be with his family in Spain in these moments of pain. As a result, his followers join his pain, given the powerlessness of losing a loved one in times of pandemic and not being able to attend a funeral and dismiss his loved one properly.

Belinda Instagram Special

Visit our YouTube channel

.