One of the people I have loved the most in my life has just gone to heaven … My uncle Pepe, my partner of laughter and complicity ", the singer said goodbye to her account from Instagram. "I'm going to miss your bad temper, your jokes, your sense of humor, when we danced salsa in the early hours, when we played with your slingshot, when I forced you to hug me because you weren't the most affectionate. I will never forget every moment by your side! I feel a deep pain … ".

The interpreter has also hinted that, unsurprisingly, she will not be able to travel to Spain to say goodbye to him due to the risk of possible contagion." Being so far from you … I love you and I will always carry you in my heart. May you rest in peace and take care of me from heaven, "he added.

The artist’s main concerns at present are her mother and grandmother, Doña Juana, who is well known among her fans for the appearances she has made -like her late uncle Pepe- on her social networks. The 87-year-old woman remains in the care of Belinda’s mother in Madrid and her famous granddaughter hopes to see her very soon.