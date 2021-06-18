Belinda kisses Christian Nodal in full concert – VIDEO

. Christian Nodal and Belinda

Belinda did not hesitate to go on stage when her fiancé, Christian Nodal, called her during her presentation in Monterrey. As he approached his beloved, he gave him a tremendous kiss in front of the audience who screamed with emotion. “Thank you for being here with the best singer in the world,” Belinda yelled as she took the microphone. Below you can see the video.

The moving moment was captured by Nodal’s mother, named Cristy, who was in the front row supporting her son, at his first concert at the Palco Tecate in Monterrey. “From this show everything will start to grow to everything positive, except for the Covid,” said the artist with a laugh, who like many singers had to cancel their presentations for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his first presentation, Nodal was accompanied by his family, fiancee and friends. “I feel blessed and grateful,” Nodal said during a press conference at the event. “The nice thing that I have had in my career is working with the people I love the most … All this time we haven’t had a show, I’ve been working and preparing everything.

Nodal wants to be a dad at 24

Which many want to know if he’s been preparing for his new dad role, as Belinda is rumored to be pregnant. “I’m going to be a dad very soon but with a new album that will come out very very soon,” said Nodal.

But what is in the pipeline is his next wedding. “I do not know if we are going to do [la boda] public ”, shared Nodal in a press conference. “We like to do things step by step. After being married we will enjoy a little while and then the baby. Me at 24 [años] I already want to be a dad, “added the 22-year-old singer. Below you can see the video of Nodal with Belinda leaving hand in hand.

Christian Nodal with five sold out concerts

At this moment the interpreter is in Monterrey to offer five concerts in the Fundidora Park. To his surprise, all five concerts were sold out.

At the first concert, Belinda and her mother-in-law, Cristy, accompanied Nodal, and enjoyed the event to the fullest, as seen in the video below.

Nodal’s agent, Rulo Bon, shared a story where he shows Cristy and Belinda very focused as they watch the singer perform “2 Veces,” their collaboration with Los Plebes.

Belinda and Nodal started a relationship in August 2020

Belinda and Nodal began their courtship in August 2020 and their families met to receive 2021. Then, they traveled to Spain where they got engaged, while she was filming the Netflix series.

