“Belinda is an angel who saved my life”, assures Christian Nodal

The future…

In a chat with the Los Angeles Times, Nodal He commented that that night in Barcelona, ​​he knelt in front of what he considers “the woman of his life”, after he considered that it was the right moment to take the next step in their relationship, at the end of May. “I’m in the best stage of my life,” he accepted.

From a hotel in Spain, where he accompanies Belinda While recording the series Welcome to Eden, she told the Los Angeles newspaper that it was love at first life: “I felt when I saw her that she was the woman for me. Also, after being sure that their romance worked, they had very serious talks.

More about Belinda’s engagement to Christian Nodal!

“The moment we realized that we work together we talked about priorities. We are committed to supporting our careers and being together as much as possible,” he said. Christian. For that mutual support and since he accepted that he cannot sleep if Beli is not by his side, he assured that now she will accompany him on his US tour.

The musician shared that he is already thinking about his wedding, although he is not in a hurry, “you have to do it well and that takes time”; what he is sure of is that he is going to “start crying like a child” when he sees Belinda enter the church dressed in white. From now on, “in the heart” Christian he feels married to the woman with whom he “shares” his vision.