The interpreter of “Take me dancing” Belinda once again captivated her followers by bringing a most daring quarantine and showing it off to her followers.

In addition to being a successful singer, Belinda She is also a model and although she has already moved away from soap operas she was also a prominent actress only who decided to dedicate herself more to singing, modeling came later.

The pretty singer, model and former actress made it clear that good taste is not fought with seclusion in our homes is what the singer demonstrated with her outfit.

Belinda Pilgrim SchüllDespite her thirty-year-old appearance, her angelic face looks like that of a young woman of twenty or even younger, and her slender body makes any garment she wears look like an empress.

In her photograph where she appears extremely fresh, she showed off her casual outfit, short above the knee, a top and a “jacket” Transparent, accessories are wearing black sunglasses.

“Today I managed to be in the living room of my house and you are still in your pajamas?” He added in his description.

Belinda is concerned about the situation of the pandemic in all parts of the world but especially in Spain since his family is there and he mentioned a few weeks ago that the situation was quite serious, we hope that to date he is already better and one way to cope with it is to look for the positive and comical side of things as he did in his publication.

Let’s hope that her family is not affected and that she and other people take care of themselves and protect those who are most vulnerable, with the aim that this virus no longer spreads and we can go out not only to our living room or kitchen.

