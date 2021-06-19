Belinda goes on stage to steal a kiss from Christian Nodal: SO MUCH LOVE!

The Mexican regional singer is currently in the city of Monterrey, where he has given his first presentations within the ‘new normal’ with the sanitary restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has been experienced worldwide for a little more than one year.

On Wednesday the popular couple arrived in the royal city, where Nodal, 22, called a press conference to talk about his shows and talked about the spectacular engagement ring he gave to Belinda and the children that, in the future, he wishes to have with the interpreter.

Belinda took the stage where her fiancé Christian Nodal gave his second concert after the pandemic!

This Thursday, during the second concert of the sonorense, Belinda He captured the attention of those present in the Palco Tecate venue, as he went up to the stage to give his fiancé a kiss; In addition, she thanked those present for the affection they show the couple and described her future husband as “the best singer in the world.”

“Thank you, I love you, thank you for coming to listen to the best singer in the world,” said Beli amid shouts and applause from the audience, who melted at the love shows of the lovers.

In networks circulate videos of Beli singing at the top of her lungs the songs of her fiancé in the company of nothing more and nothing less than her mother-in-law, Cristi Nodal, who from her Instagram documented the best moments of her son’s concert.

In the press conference that Nodal gave, the Mexican regional interpreter confessed to having been “a little upset” with the jeweler who made Belinda’s engagement ring because exposing the price is “silly.”

“I worked with him because I have been doing it for a long time, he does work for people I admire and because everyone works and knows what they spend their things on (…) Talking about the price of the ring is silly, the important thing is that I love her, she for me is my queen and obviously I will try to do my best, but love is the most important thing ”, explained Nodal in his conference.