‘Belinda does want babies’, her brother talks about commitment

Belinda and Cristian Nodal are very happy about their recent engagement. Last week, the singer gave his girlfriend an incredible ring to ask her to marry him, a very tender proposal to which she said yes. After enjoying the moment as a couple, both took it upon themselves to communicate the news not only to their fans, but also to their family. And he has been Belinda’s brother, Nacho Peregin, who told how they lived the good news in their home in Mexico and what Beli thinks for the future.

With the good news still fresh, the singer’s brother was asked if he knew anything about Belinda’s maternity plans. “My sister has talked to me a couple of times, of course she would like to be a mother!” The politician told various local media.

And although it is a wish that he has in his heart, it would not be time to write to the stork. “But it will be at the time, I do not know if it is now or she wants it, but of course yes, she has always wanted to be a mother,” he added, happy for the happiness that his sister is experiencing at this time.

Nacho also said that he had never seen his sister so in love, something that for him and his family also fills them with joy. And about the wedding, Peregrín explained that the date has not yet been discussed, but assured that as soon as he finds out, he would share it with the world.

Belinda’s mom couldn’t hold back crying over the engagement

Nacho also spoke about the pleasant surprise that Belinda and Nodal gave everyone with the announcement of their engagement and how they reacted at home. “It was a surprise for everyone but the truth is I was hoping for something,” said Nacho, who already sensed that he would have a new brother-in-law. Her parents were also excited by the news and were immediately very happy for Belinda’s happiness.

“My dad is very happy, my mom too, my mom is a little more sensitive, so she started crying,” he revealed. The singer’s mother could not be so happy, and in addition to congratulating her daughter and Nodal, she could not contain her tears. “He got a little more sensitive than normal, but everyone was very happy and very happy, above all, wishing my sister the best,” said Nacho very happy in front of various local media.

After the announcement of the engagement, both Belinda’s mother and Nodal’s mother made public their congratulations to the couple. “Daughter of my soul Belinda, you are part of a family that adores you and that will be with you unconditionally wherever you go, opening the doors of our love and respect to whoever you give the keys to your heart. We are all proud of you and we love you more every day 💍✨ ”, shared Mrs. Belinda Schull.