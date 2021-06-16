Belinda denies pregnancy rumors

After the rumors that arose around an alleged pregnancy , Belinda decided to break the silence and denied that she was in the sweet expectation of a baby with Christian nodal . The speculations began after the birthday of his sister-in-law, last weekend, where the fans of ‘Beli’ were surprised by his behavior, because he did not consume alcohol and on more than one occasion he was caught covering his belly. However, the singer herself has been in charge of denying that she is not pregnant.

© nodal Belinda and Christian Nodal got engaged on May 25

Hours after the media uproar that was made due to her alleged condition, on Instagram stories, the interpreter of Love at first sight published a series of stories in which she is seen wearing a brown bikini with a print and dark glasses. The singer also wore a black beach outing and as for her look, she chose to show off her abundant hair in a high ponytail.

© @ belindapopBelinda posted these videos hours after speculation about her pregnancy

In those clips, ‘Beli’ did not refer to the subject of the alleged pregnancy, but did show that there was nothing with a bulging belly. After these short videos, in which she advertised a product that she uses herself, Belinda posted a story with a clear message that said, “I am not pregnant.” Minutes later, Christian Nodal’s fiancee decided to delete it.

© @ belindapopThis was the story that Belinda deleted shortly after posting it

So far, Christian Nodal has not commented on the matter, but it is enough to have the denial of his girlfriend, who categorically denied that he was in the sweet expectation of his first child.