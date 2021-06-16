Belinda denies being pregnant through Instagram, but she has already deleted her message. Did she regret denying it?

In recent days, each of the publications that Belinda and her fiancé Cristian Nodal They have carried out on social networks, it has been analyzed ad nauseam in search of clues that can clarify whether or not the Mexican singer is expecting her first child.

The fact that she did not drink alcohol at a recent family gathering or that she was seen in public wearing baggy clothes, something unusual for her, has led many to think that she was really preparing to become a mother.

This Tuesday she decided to end all these speculations taking advantage of the fact that she was going to promote her brand of nutritional supplements and she did so by sharing in her Stories several images in which she appears posing in a bikini, showing off her spectacular figure with marked abs.

Then, and in case there was still any doubt, he wrote the following message: “I’m not pregnant”. However, shortly after, he decided to delete this latest publication for reasons he did not want to explain.

It should be remembered that many other celebrities, like Kylie Jenner or Iggy Azalea, they have managed to hide their pregnancies avoiding being seen in public and only uploading old images to their social networks, and Belinda might as well resort to that same strategy.

On the other hand, Cristian affirmed in one of the Instagram live shows that they did together a few weeks ago that he was looking forward to forming his own family, although his famous girlfriend was quick to add that, to take such an important step, there would have to be a ring involved, something that has already happened because he proposed to her during his current stay in Spain.

