Belinda decided to join the Tik Tok fever to promote the theme “Madrid X Marbella”, his new collaboration with Juan Magan which was released just this April 9.

Although the original idea was for the singer to travel to Spain to record the video together, the current coronavirus outbreak prevented that from happening, so they had to use social media.

However, Belinda’s debut on Tik Tok was not what she might have expected, as several users reminded her of what she had previously said about that social network.

And it is that, days before, the interpreter published a series of clips on Instagram to reflect a little on what people do during isolation.

«It seems to me that this is not the time to be thinking about exercise and all day teaching our routines or meals, recipes or dances of Tik Tok, or jokes of the coronavirus, all the memes and jokes that there are and people laugh and upload it in social networks. We are not being aware of what is happening in the world, “he said at the time.

