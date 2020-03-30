Belinda crying, worried about the coronavirus | Instagram

The Mexican singer and actress Belinda shared through her Instagram stories strong messages related to the coronavirus, where she ended shedding some tears.

The interpreter of “Neither Freud nor your mother” He commented that he was quite a reserved person but that in spite of this he was human like us and that he also felt and suffered.

Belinda has her family in Madrid where the situation is talking to her mother and commenting that her 87-year-old grandmother is ill but not because of him. COVID-19 but for other diseases that he suffers.

He mentioned that the situation in Spain was quite bad, that there were already thousands and thousands of people who have lost their lives due to this pandemic and that in Mexico We did not care properly and that compared to European countries we did not have half the capacity of them to help so many people.

While he was talking, although the camera never made a close up, he was able to see how a camera was cleaned. tear from his eyes for how affected she was.

She believes that the cases of contagion in Mexico will be higher than in Spain since many people are still outside their houses, without taking the proper precautions and that many people even took it as a game, sharing memes.

The singer is concerned not only for her family, but for everyone, for all humanity and does not know what to think, if this virus is created or where it came from.

He is concerned that Mexicans are not taking this pandemic seriously, he invites us to protect ourselves to take care of ourselves and those who are most vulnerable in our homesIn fact, it makes a series of invitations not to take what is happening worldwide as a game. We must be more aware.

