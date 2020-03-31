Belinda could be in love, shares video serenading | Instagram

Known for its exquisite beauty, naturalness and quite strong character Belinda he was a little vulnerable sharing a serenade on his account Instagram, Could it be that she is in love?

Until yesterday the interpreter of “Let yourself go” He shared a strong message due to the coronavirus and the measures that are not being taken by Mexicans with a great emphasis that we must take care of ourselves and those who are around us.

Showing a side that very few people knew until yesterday, Belinda made it clear that despite being a fairly closed and isolated person, she is also a human being who feels and suffers.

A few hours ago you can see the videos where appears singing passionately, if you thought it was for one person you are wrong, in the videos you will realize that there is nobody.

The serenade is giving it to the moon, singing one of the hits of the Spanish group Mecano “Child of the moon”.

Although at the moment it is not known if the beautiful singer and model is dating someone the possibility of having a gallant is not ruled out because she is a truly beautiful woman.

Although it seems that she is in love for so cute and emotional way of singing Belinda is concerned about the situation of the pandemic since her family is in Spain and mentioned yesterday that the situation was quite serious.

Let us hope that her family is not affected and that she and other people take care of themselves and protect the most vulnerable peoples in order for this coronavirus to stop contagion.

So the beautiful singer invites people not to leave their homes and to have the need to do so with the greatest possible protection.

