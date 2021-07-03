Belinda collaborates in “La Niña de la Escuela” and that’s how she listens | Instagram

“I’m that girl from school”, a catchy rhythm begins to play in one of the most recent videos that the singer Belinda shares on her Instagram account, this is the new collaboration with Lola Indigo and Tini Stoessel and it will surely become one of the first songs on the playlist.

The video begins with Belinda sitting in an armchair, little by little she gets up waddling her own silhouette that is girded with a bodysuit in bright colors between pinks, yellows and blues, the “pop star“alternates his acclaimed voice with that of two prominent figures of music.

Rhythm, rapport and chemistry is what defines this new release that promises to be one of the most popular songs in the days, weeks or months that follow.

Shortly after leaving, the song has achieved a good acceptance, the video clip where the Spanish and a Latina, unite their great talent added 826. 322 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

It is worth mentioning that the voice of “Beli“who joins the ex-girlfriend of Sebastián Yatra and Lola Indigo is part of the album entitled” La Niña “, by” Mimi Doblas “, Miriam Doblas Muñoz, known in the world of music under one of her most sounded nicknames “Lola Indigo”.

The new album from Lola, who shares the same origins as the Mexican-Spanish artist, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, has a more “pinkish” touch that completely distances it from other materials part of the “La Lola” discography.

This new song could also be classified as a transition in her career, in addition to this new song, with which she shares with two greatest exponents of Latin pop music, in Mexico, the actress from Bienvenidos al Edén has earned the title of ” the princesal of pop “.

The one who was a judge of La Voz in several of its editions, also appeared in an image that was shared by Lola herself who published it on Instagram.

A sheet of paper in which she appears with her other two collaborators, all three appear in photographs when they were very young.

Undoubtedly, the photographs touched the followers since the three appear very small, giving a greater realism to the promotion of this new letter. On the left is Tini Stoessel, in the center, Lola and Belinda on the right.

While in the video clip, the singer who recently modeled on the cover of Vogue, Belinda, is the first to come out performing the song:

I’m that girl from school. The one you didn’t like, do you remember me? Now that I’m in good shape and it says ‘oh baby, oh baby’, it is heard in the first verse of the melody.

And I know that I changed, yeah, that now you like me a lot. I’m not the same as before. I know that I changed, yeah, because I have polished my diamonds. I have enough lovers, the three artists repeat between laughter, dancing and a lot of rhythm.

When you could, you didn’t want to. And now that you want to, it will not be possible. Now you saw me, you make yourself sad. You know what you’re going to lose, the Latina artists finish with an empowering message.

In the middle of the images in the video clip, Christian Nodal’s girlfriend and fiancee, today one of the most famous couples in the show, wears a set that in days gone by would have aroused a strong controversy after the singer Danna Paola will also favor him same outfit in the middle of the presentation of his latest album on Instagram.

What unleashed a wave of comments and criticism in which they also referred was not the first time that the Soda interpreter adopted the same garment as one of the music celebrities such as Ariana Grande.

Given this, Danna Paola would react quite maturely and responded to all the haters, saying that the clothes are not exclusive to anyone and anyone can even wear them, she pointed out the brand and invited anyone to look for the garment and use it, finally, He reiterated that Belinda looked very good and looked very pretty.