Belinda, Christian Nodal and the separation rumors

Belinda and Christian Nodal are the current favorite couples. Their relationship, which began in a surprising way almost a year ago, soon grabbed the headlines for their displays of affection. In each of their publications and appearances they take the opportunity to shout their love from the rooftops. However, a few days ago the couple began to star in rumors of separation that increased with the messages on Nodal’s social networks.

Days ago, Christian Nodal was back in Mexico with his family, after several weeks in Spain with Belinda in Spain. It was the singer’s mother, Cristy Nodal, who confirmed that his son had taken a flight to travel from Europe to America.

“My heart is already at home, complete happiness,” noted the happy mother to have her family reunited. However, the singer did not comment on her social networks about it, which began to attract the attention of her fans.

Nodal may have returned home to be with his mother on Mother’s Day. However, for Belinda, it was not such a happy day. In her social networks, the singer was very sad when she remembered her maternal grandmother, her second mother, who died last February.

“Today is a difficult day for me, I miss you a lot grandma, I miss your voice, your smile, your hugs, your witticisms and I even miss your scolding! Happy day to you also wherever you are my queen ”, she wrote between tears and memories.

Nodal’s messages

In his profile on Twitter, Christian Nodal let it be seen that he has not had a good night since he left his girlfriend. “Out of 120 hours, I think I could only sleep 18 hours …”, he wrote. His fans immediately speculated that it was due to relationship problems, which his subsequent messages seemed to confirm.

“I was used to not sleeping because of work but now it’s dependency, if I don’t sleep with my partner, anxiety doesn’t leave me alone, and the ugly things that go hand in hand,” wrote the interpreter of Bottle after Bottle in another Tweet.

In one more message, Nodal wrote: “The need you make me …”, a declaration of love that could have traveled to Spain. And although many intuit that the couple has problems, others more assure that it is a pair of lovers who cannot wait for the moment when they will be together once again.

